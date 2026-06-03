Is your Google Drive a mess? This new feature will organize your files for you

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Drive’s “Organize My Files” feature is rolling out more widely.

It uses AI to suggest files that can be moved into new or existing folders for better Drive organization.

A simple “Move files” button can then complete the organization process seamlessly.

Google Drive has been receiving several useful updates in the past few days. After rolling out an improved document scanner in Drive, Google now wants to make it easier for users to organize their files using AI.

After previewing it to a small subset of users last year, Google has started rolling out the “Organize My Files” feature more widely. It’s now available to Workspace accounts and to users subscribed to the company’s AI plans.

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The feature shows up as a “Suggest File Moves” option inside the “My Drive” and parent folders. When clicked, it will offer suggestions for moving files into new or existing folders for better organization. It will automatically select and display files that can be moved into an existing folder, as well as files scattered across Drive that can be moved into a new folder.

When I tried using the tool, it correctly suggested moving a bunch of Android Authority files into an existing folder. It also suggested moving some songs I’ve been working on into a new “Music” folder.

Users can also change the suggested locations, select and deselect files, and even view files in a new tab or inside hover cards. If everything looks good, users can click on the “Move files” button, and Drive will automatically move all the files into place.

The “Organize My Files” feature is available globally in English for eligible users. This includes users on Workspace plans, as well as users subscribed to AI plans, including Google AI Ultra and Pro, Google AI Pro for Education, and AI Expanded Access.

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