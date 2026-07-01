Google Drive on mobile is getting a double dose of new smart features

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Ask Gemini in Drive is rolling out to users on Android and iOS.

Google is also rolling out AI Overviews in Drive for mobile devices.

These features are available to Google AI Pro and Ultra subscribers, as well as Business and Enterprise users.

Google is rolling out two features for Drive on Android and iOS. While these features aren’t technically new, they are new to the mobile experience. They should help you find the information you’re looking for and allow you to dive deeper into the content in your Google Drive.

The tech giant has announced that AI Overviews and Ask Gemini are both coming to the Drive app on Android and iOS. Both features made their debut in April, but until now, they have been available only on the web.

As a brief recap, here’s what these two features offer: AI Overviews in Drive: Provides a summary, pulled from multiple files, at the top of your search results. This eliminates the need to open documents one by one just to find the information you’re looking for.

Provides a summary, pulled from multiple files, at the top of your search results. This eliminates the need to open documents one by one just to find the information you’re looking for. Ask Gemini in Drive: Allows you to start up a conversation with Gemini focused on specific sets of files and folders in your Drive. Both AI Overviews and Ask Gemini will initially be available in Drive on mobile in English. Google says that it will add support for 28 additional languages over the next several weeks.

You’ll have access to these features if you subscribe to Google AI Pro or Ultra. They will also be available for Enterprise (Standard and Plus) and Business (Standard and Plus) customers. That means that average Google account owners will miss out on this rollout.

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