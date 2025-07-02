Google Drive's Material 3 Expressive refresh starts extending beyond the home screen (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on giving the Drive app for Android a Material 3 Expressive makeover.

We recently gave you an early look at the app’s redesigned FAB and home screen.

A teardown of the latest release has revealed a few additional design changes and a more prominent summarize button for PDF files.

Google is in the process of giving all its Android apps a Material 3 Expressive makeover. Apps like Gmail, Keep, and Wallet have already received a design refresh with recent updates, and the company is prepping a similar revamp for the Google Drive app. We’ve already given you an early preview of some of the changes headed to the app, and a teardown of the latest release has unveiled a few more improvements.

In addition to the updated floating action button (FAB) and home screen, the latest Google Drive build (version 2.25.260.0.all.alldpi) includes a redesigned pop-up menu that appears when you tap the three-dot button next to files and folders. As shown in the following screenshots, the menu now features three prominent pill-shaped buttons at the top, followed by the remaining options in a list.

Google has removed “Manage Access” from this menu, and you can now access it by tapping the share button. It has also renamed some options and changed the icons for a few others. Along with this redesigned menu, Google has introduced a more prominent button for the upcoming Gemini-based PDF summary feature we spotted last week. The new button will appear within the PDF viewer and should help introduce more users to this new capability.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

The redesigned menu and summarize button are not live for end users in the current release, but Google could roll them out shortly. We’ll update this post when Google Drive’s Material 3 Expressive refresh is widely available.

