Google Drive's floating action button may soon look like it should have all along (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google Drive on mobile is getting rid of the bottom sheet that appears after tapping the FAB.

All of the options in the sheet are moving to the FAB.

The Gemini icon is now appearing everywhere in the app.

In a recent APK teardown, we discovered that Google Drive could be getting some Gemini-powered features on mobile. Our latest APK teardown not only shows more evidence of this, but also reveals that a change could be coming for the floating action button (FAB).

First things first, let’s dive into the change happening to the FAB. In the current version of Drive on Android, tapping on the FAB with the + icon will bring up a sheet with six options to choose from. These options include Folder, Upload, Scan, Google Docs, Google Sheets, and Google Slides. This can be changed in version 2.25.180.0.all.alldpi of the app.

Once enabled, you’ll see all six options have been moved to the FAB. The bottom sheet has now been completely removed. This update makes Drive’s FAB similar to the one found in Google Keep.

In the video above, you can see the change to the FAB in action. Additionally, in the second half of this video, you may have noticed a Gemini symbol. While exploring Drive, we noticed that Gemini is now everywhere in the app. When we first discovered it in April, the AI was only present on the homepage. Here, if you tap on the vertical three dots next to a document, you’ll have the option to have Gemini summarize the file.

