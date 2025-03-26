Google starts gently pushing Drive users to explore all they can do with Gemini

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Drive now shows clickable nudges to encourage users to try Gemini AI features.

The nudges appear based on your Drive content and suggest actions like summarizing files or learning more about Gemini.

Eligible users include Google Workspace Business/Enterprise customers, Google One AI Premium subscribers, and legacy Gemini add-on holders.

Over the past year, Gemini has slowly become a familiar presence in Google’s ecosystem of apps, where it helps users draft emails, summarize content, and generate data insights. In Google Drive, Gemini already offers the ability to summarize one or multiple documents, extract facts from files, interact with PDFs, and even carry out contextual chats based on Drive folders.

Now, Google is introducing a new feature designed to make Gemini even more accessible in Drive. Starting March 24, the company started rolling out clickable “nudges” that appear at the top of the Drive homepage and inside folders. These nudges aim to guide users toward using Gemini’s tools more often, especially those who may not have explored its capabilities yet.

The prompts include suggestions like “Learn about Gemini in Drive,” “Summarize a folder,” or “Learn about a file.” Google plans to evolve these nudges over time based on user interaction and file context. Since the prompts depend on the content in each user’s Drive, not everyone will see the same suggestions.

By placing these entry points front and center, Google wants to reduce the learning curve around Gemini. Instead of expecting users to open the side panel or hunt for the AI features, the company now puts the assistant directly in the user’s line of sight. The rollout began March 24, 2025, though Google cautions that it could take more than 15 days for the nudges to show up for everyone.

As for who gets access, the feature is coming to users on Business Standard and Plus, Enterprise Standard and Plus, as well as those with Gemini Education or Education Premium add-ons. Individual users on the Google One AI Premium plan also receive access, as do customers who previously purchased the now-retired Gemini Business and Gemini Enterprise add-ons.

