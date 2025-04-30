Google Drive for Android could soon get Gemini-powered features (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Drive offers some handy Gemini-powered features on the web.

These features can help you summarize files and folders, get answers about specific documents, and even create new files and folders.

New code in the latest Google Drive build for Android suggests that a few of these features could soon make it to mobile.

Gemini in Google Drive on the web can help you summarize files and folders, discuss topics based on information from files in your Drive, retrieve quick facts from documents, and even create images or new Google files and folders. However, you currently can’t use these Gemini integrations in the Google Drive app for Android. That’s set to change soon.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Code spotted in the latest Google Drive release for Android (version 2.25.170.0) suggests that Google could soon bring these Gemini-powered features to the mobile app, but it may not get all the capabilities from the get-go. In the current release, we’ve managed to enable a few upcoming Gemini integrations, like the ability to summarize folders, get answers to general questions, and offer help with writing. Check out the following screenshots for an early look at these capabilities.

Other advanced features—such as summarizing specific files, answering file-specific questions, and creating new images, files, or folders—are currently missing. Since the Gemini integration is still in development, Google could add these features to the Google Drive app before the stable release. Alternatively, the company could proceed with a partial rollout and offer a few features initially, before adding the rest with subsequent updates.

Irrespective of how Google proceeds with the rollout, it’s great to see the company bringing these Gemini-powered features to Google Drive for Android. We expect the company to share all the details closer to the release, and we’ll update this post as soon as we have more info.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.