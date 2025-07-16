Google Drive could get seamlessly smarter about your PDF documents (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is working on bringing automatic PDF summaries to Google Drive’s PDF viewer on Android.

The summary will appear at the top of the document pane without user interaction.

Users can provide feedback on summaries and interact with Gemini for more answers.

We’ve previously spotted that Google Drive on Android could soon serve PDF summaries through the PDF viewer. While the control given to users is excellent, there was potential to streamline the experience by automatically generating the AI summary for the uploaded PDF. We suspected the feature would come soon, as Google Drive on the web already supports automatic PDF summaries. We were on the right track, as Google is indeed working on bringing automatic PDF summaries to Google Drive on Android.

Google Drive v2.25.280 includes code for automatically generating summaries of uploaded PDF files. We managed to activate the feature to give you an early look:

In future versions of Google Drive, users will not have to click the “Summarize this file” button when viewing a PDF to get its summary. As you can see in the first screenshots, the summary will automatically be presented at the top of the preview pane. Users will be able to like and dislike the summary to give feedback on the AI’s performance, and they will likely be able to tap on the “Ask Gemini” button to open the usual Gemini bottom sheet, where they can ask more questions around the PDF.

Note that the summary currently visible is placeholder text, as the feature isn’t fully functional just yet. We expect Google to fix the issue whenever they roll out the feature to end users.

