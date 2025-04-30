Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Google just made scanning documents more convenient on Android
Published on4 hours ago
- Google’s document scanner for Android now automatically enhances your documents immediately after you’ve scanned them.
- The recently scanned document also features a button so you can quickly toggle this enhancement.
- This tweak applies to document scanning in Google Drive, Files by Google, and several other apps.
One of the best uses for a smartphone camera is scanning documents, and Google lets you do this on Android via its various apps. Now, it looks like this functionality has received a useful, time-saving improvement.
Google has quietly introduced an improvement to the MLKit document scanner, which is used in apps like Google Drive, Files by Google, the Pixel Camera app, and a few other apps. Documents will now be automatically enhanced immediately after you’ve scanned them. You’ll also see a button in the top right corner after you’ve just scanned a document, allowing you to remove said enhancement. Check out the images below, showing the button and a before/after comparison.
The image enhancement feature is already available in Google Drive and other apps, but it previously required you to head into the filters menu first. So showing this enhance button and applying the effect immediately after scanning a document is a more convenient, time-saving addition.
This tweak seems to be available in version 25.17.30 of the Google Play Services app, and I can confirm that it’s running on my Pixel 7 Pro. So there’s a good chance it’s available for many readers as well.