Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

General technology

From Discover to web links, Google just made it much easier to use AI Mode

Who says you have to manually open Gemini or AI Mode to get a summary or in-depth breakdown?
By

2 hours ago

TL;DR
  • The Google app now offers a trio of AI Mode options for Discover stories and article links.
  • These options let you quickly summarize a news story, ask a follow-up question, or dive deeper.
  • This means you don’t have to manually open AI Mode or Gemini to access these features.

Google Discover is a fixture on the vast majority of Android phones around the world, giving users a curated page of news stories and other updates. Now, it looks like Google is testing AI Mode capabilities in Discover stories and general links.

Twitter users @AndellDam and @gaganghotra_ spotted several AI Mode options after opening Discover stories and general links in the Google app. These options are visible in the three-dot menu after tapping a link or Discover article. We can confirm seeing these options in version 16.47.49.ve.arm64 of the Google app. Check out our screenshots below and a screen recording at the top of the page.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

The three options let you use AI Mode to either summarize an article, ask a follow-up query, or dive deeper. Tapping the former will give you an automatically generated summary of the article in the Google app’s AI Mode tab. Meanwhile, choosing to ask a follow-up query will direct you to the AI Mode tab, complete with a pre-inserted article URL. Finally, choosing to dive deeper will copy the article title and submit it to AI Mode as a query.

It’s worth noting that these AI Mode options are only available via the Google app, and don’t extend to other apps using Chrome Custom Tabs. Nevertheless, this could be handy if you want a quick-fire article summary or a detailed breakdown without actually switching to AI Mode or Gemini.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.
Authority InsightsNews
AIAuthority InsightsGoogleGoogle GeminiGoogle Search
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.