Google Contacts app looks a little different now, here's what changed

TL;DR Google has rolled out a few changes to the Contacts app.

There’s now a card that says how many contacts are in your Google Account and a “last sync” status.

A “Google Contacts sync settings” option takes you to a page where you can turn off/on syncing.

Google has released an update to the Contacts app for Android that makes a few small, but notable changes. Your current backup and sync status are now more prominent, and there’s a new way to access the toggle that lets you turn syncing on or off.

Spotted by 9to5Google, version 4.49 of the Google Contacts app has added a new card in the Organize tab. At the top of the page, you’ll now see the card with your email address in the top line, followed by how many contacts are in your Google Account underneath. Below that you can see how long it has been since the last sync.

You’ll also find an info icon off to the right that explains: Contacts stored with your Google Account automatically sync with this device and are available across Google services anywhere you sign-in, including contacts.google.com. If you look under the card, you’ll see a “Google Contacts sync settings” option. By tapping on this option, you’ll be taken to a page where you can toggle Google Contacts sync off or on. The old way to get to this page involved heading to Google Contacts settings.

The last change found in the latest version of the app relates to the account menu. This page appears to no longer list every signed-in account by default. To see the list, you now have to tap on the chevron to expand it.

This change arrives not long after it was spotted that users can now set emoji and monograms as contact pictures in the app. If you haven’t seen this change yet, you can check out our screenshots.

