Google now lets you get more creative with contact pictures

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Contacts app now lets users set emojis or monograms as contact pictures.

This comes a few months after we first discovered evidence of this feature.

We recently discovered evidence that the Google Contacts app would let you set emojis or monograms as contact pictures. Now, it looks like this capability is finally rolling out to users.

Android Authority contributor AssembleDebug spotted the option to set emojis or monograms as contact pictures in the Google Contacts app (version 4.48.27.720364420). I’m not seeing this on my own phone just yet, so this might be a gradual release at first. You can, nevertheless, check out the screenshots below.

The monogram option lets you choose a maximum of two letters for your contact’s image, but can also tweak the monogram’s color, background color, and font. Google also offers an “inspire me” button to automatically set the font and background color.

Meanwhile, the emoji option lets you set any emoji as a contact picture, although only a single emoji can be used. You can also set the background color here or opt for a “monochrome” toggle.

Are you seeing this feature on your phone? Let us know via the comments section below.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like