Pixel VIPs could be the Contacts app upgrade you didn't know you needed (APK teardown)

TL;DR Google is testing a new “Pixel VIPs” home screen widget within the Contacts app that centralizes info from key contacts.

The widget shows recent calls, messages (including WhatsApp), location data, birthdays, and allows notes for up to eight key people.

The widget is still in its testing phase and may be released in a future update to Pixel devices.

Google has been working on a new Pixel VIPs widget for the Google Contacts app. This widget could seemingly make it easier to view all your communication history with the people who matter the most to you. We also spotted that the feature could integrate third-party communication apps too, with WhatsApp being one of the first integrations. We now bring to you a comprehensive look at the Pixel VIPs widget and how it could work on your Pixel.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Thanks to a source, we got access to the introduction video for the Pixel Besties feature from within the Pixel Tips app. Take a look at the video below:

The presence of paw print icons indicates that this is a “dogfood” build, i.e., a build used for internal testing. So it’s likely that the feature will roll out to Pixel devices in an upcoming update, perhaps with Android 16 QPR1.

As the introduction video showcases, Google Contacts’ Pixel VIPs widget lets you see the last call and messages (including from WhatsApp), real-time location, birthday reminders, and more of up to eight contacts that you set as your VIPs.

Once the feature is rolled out, you can set it up by opening the Contacts app, navigating to the Organize tab, and tapping Pixel VIPs. Here, you will be able to choose up to eight VIPs. You’ll have to give permissions for the first-time setup. Once done, you can add the Pixel VIPs widget to your home screen.

The Pixel VIPs widget is 4×1 in size on your home screen and will display the contacts you have selected as your VIPs.

Clicking on a contact here will open a Google Contacts profile listing important details, such as their Birthday, last call and WhatsApp message, and location update.

The location update also seems to include local weather and time information, which is a nice touch. There’s also a section called “Notes” that would let you add notes about the person. Further, there’s also a “Things to do together” section, although details on how it is populated are not available at the moment.

Finally, there’s a “See all” button at the end. Also, don’t miss the quick call, SMS, and WhatsApp shortcuts right at the header, alongside the three-dot menu button presumably for the Contacts app.

The Pixel Besties widget is undoubtedly a neat touch, one that would put your most important relationships right on your phone’s home screen. This first iteration already looks interesting, though I would love to see Google expand on the idea with a “Feed” widget too, that could highlight upcoming birthdays and any timed notes, for instance. Right now, it looks like you have to manually pull up the contact card through the widget to learn this information. Surfacing this info right on the home screen would be pretty helpful and would save all of us a few clicks and the embarrassment of missing birthdays.

