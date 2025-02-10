Google and WhatsApp could be 'Besties' for an upcoming Pixel feature (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Code within the latest WhatsApp beta suggests that Google could integrate WhatsApp into the upcoming Pixel Besties feature.

The “Pixel Besties” feature could centralize your calls and messages from your favorite contacts in one spot.

Recently, the “Pixel Besties” feature has been internally referred to as just “VIPs,” though it remains unknown what the feature will finally be called upon its public release.

Many of us use our phones to communicate regularly and frequently with a handful of people, like family, friends, and coworkers. However, this communication can span several messaging and even social media apps, so it can get tedious to keep track of it. Google has been spotted working on a solution that prioritizes the most important people in your life through an upcoming “Pixel Besties/VIPs” feature. With WhatsApp v2.25.3.22 beta, we’ve spotted clues that indicate that the IM app could integrate support for this VIPs feature.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Within this version of WhatsApp, there is a new Content Provider added, which is called

com.whatsapp.pixel.besties.provider.PixelBestiesApiContentProvider.

Within Android apps, a content provider is a component that acts as a central repository for data. The content provider allows other apps to access and modify that data through a standardized interface, which enables data sharing between different apps. In this case, the Pixel Besties API Content Provider appears to be maintaining a central database, and WhatsApp seems to be accessing and modifying that data through the API.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

Further, WhatsApp also references an unreleased com.google.android.apps.pixel.relationships app in certain spots of code.

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

What does this “Pixel Besties”/”VIPs” feature do? We know from previously discovered information within the Google Contacts app that this feature will pull together your interactions with select people into one centralized spot. You will be able to check your recent messages and calls with these VIPs/besties, view their local updates, “create new memories with them,” and potentially more.

We also know that Google Contact has a widget for Pixel Besties/VIPs that pulls in all of this information to display on your home screen. With the clues from this new WhatsApp beta, we predict that users will be able to see messages and calls from WhatsApp with their besties in this Pixel Besties widget. The widget appears to be a private API, and it requires com.google.permission.besties.API permission in the app manifest.

To conclude, it looks like Google could be teaming up with WhatsApp to implement some part of the Pixel Besties/VIPs feature. WhatsApp could be the first third-party app to integrate with the feature. However, Google could also partner with other popular instant messaging or social media apps. Of course, we expect Google’s own apps to also integrate with the feature.

We’ll update you as we learn more about the Pixel Besties/VIPs feature.

