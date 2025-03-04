Here’s what Google Gemini looks like in action on Android Auto

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR Android Auto is expected to get Gemini integration soon as part of Google’s push to bring AI across its ecosystem.

We tested out how Gemini will function as the default assistant on Android Auto.

While Gemini delivered conversational answers to questions, it fell short on providing practical, location-specific advice.

Google has been on a mission to weave Gemini into as many of its products as possible. The AI chatbot is already replacing Google Assistant on Android phones, integration with Google TV is on the way, and now, Android Auto is next in line to get its dose of Gemini.

Back in January, we were able to activate Gemini’s UI within Android Auto, but at the time, it was just that — a UI. The assistant didn’t actually respond to any queries. Fast-forward to today, and we were finally able to see Gemini not only appear on the Android Auto interface but also respond to our queries.

So, how well does it work? It depends. We asked Gemini to plan a trip under a specific budget, but the response felt somewhat generic and didn’t offer any truly useful, car-friendly suggestions. It didn’t factor in our real-time location or suggest the most practical travel options based on distance. A more intuitive answer could have been something like, “Since you’re X miles away, taking a train would be the best option,” or “Driving down yourself is the fastest choice.”

Similarly, when tasked with listing nearby food places, Gemini delivered a lengthy list of options but didn’t display them on a map, which would have made the information far more useful. However, it handled routine tasks like playing music from Spotify with ease, showcasing its ability to take over Google Assistant’s traditional duties.

Where Gemini truly shines is in its conversational abilities. When asked about the weather or a landmark like the Taj Mahal, the AI provided detailed, engaging responses that went beyond the shorter, more factual answers Google Assistant typically offers.

It’s worth noting that in our demo, Gemini was running on an Android phone simulating a car dashboard rather than a real vehicle’s head unit. This means some features may behave differently once Gemini officially rolls out to cars. However, the test still gives a solid preview of what to expect.

For now, Gemini on Android Auto isn’t showing up for everyone, but given Google’s push to integrate it across its ecosystem, it’s only a matter of time before it starts appearing in car dashboards everywhere.

