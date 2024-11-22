Turns out most of you are pretty OK with Google merging Chrome OS with Android

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Earlier this week, we broke the news that Google might merge Chrome OS and Android. This information was related to a new Google laptop in the works that will very likely have Android under the hood, not Chrome OS. Ostensibly, Google is doing this to better compete with the iPad — backed up by the fact that, later in the week, we heard Google has also seemingly canceled the Pixel Tablet 2. Regardless, dumping Chrome OS for Android would dramatically shift Google’s overall compute strategy, considering how much mindshare Chromebooks and Chrome OS already have, especially in the education space.

Since this would be a controversial move, we wanted to get your opinions on it. We ran a poll on the topic and saw an overwhelming number of responses: over 5,400 votes! This gives us a huge sample size, so we are pretty confident about how our readers feel about this topic.

First, check out the chart below, which breaks down how you’re split on the idea of Chrome OS merging with Android:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display:inline-block;width:0px;overflow:hidden;line-height:0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The chart shows that around 3/4 of you want Google to do this, a sizeable amount considering how significant this move is. However, that group is split into two distinct clusters: those who want this to happen and are optimistic about it and those who want it to happen but don’t think Google can pull it off. The former outweighs the latter twofold.

Meanwhile, about 1/4 of responders don’t want Google to do this. Let’s hear what everyone has to say.

How you feel about Chrome OS merging with Android

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

One of the most insightful comments we saw on this was from “Albin,” who pointed out that this could dramatically affect how OEMs handle Google’s update of laptop software:

Albin makes a good point here. Chrome OS might have its flaws, but one thing it nails out of the park is updates. New versions land like clockwork monthly across millions of machines from dozens of manufacturers. Android can’t even hold a candle to Chrome OS when it comes to the efficiency of this system. Would dumping Chrome OS for Android ruin this? We hope that Google has a plan, but who knows?

We saw another great comment from the cheekily named “ImNoExpert.” Here’s what they had to say:

This is an excellent point. Android can run on some very minimal hardware, but Chrome OS can do the same and is specifically designed for the laptop/computer form factor. What will we lose by going to Android, which will inevitably need to be reconfigured to fit the needs of a mouse and keyboard?

Finally, here’s another good comment we saw, this time on Rita El Khoury’s opinion piece on how sick to death she is of Google messing with its own success:

This comment does make a valid point about how risky this move is. Does Google really think the reason people buy iPads over Android tablets is because there isn’t a keyboard attached? It is a curious thought. And the rapid success we’ve seen this year with Windows on Arm should absolutely give Google pause. Even if it changed nothing with its Chrome OS strategy, that represents a big threat that shouldn’t be taken lightly.

What do you think about these results? Let us know in the comments!

You might like

Comments