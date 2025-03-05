This useful Google Clock widget is making its way to Android phones

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google Clock Timer Starter widget is making its way to Android phones.

Devices running Android 15 QPR2 and Clock version 7.12 can now access the widget.

The widget offers users a selection of several timer durations right from the home screen.

I love a good Android widget, especially those that match the clean and polished Material aesthetic. For months, the Pixel Tablet has had access to a useful Google Clock timer widget that I’d undoubtedly use if available on my phone. Now, it seems that my wishes may come true.

As spotted by 9to5Google, Android 15 QPR2 is bringing the Google Clock Timer Starter widget to more devices beyond Google’s slate. The widget offers users a list of their most used timer spans in addition to a + option. Tap it to select a specific duration within the Clock app.

Notably, the widget is surprisingly elastic. It can be extended to fill multiple gaps on your home screen, from its tiniest 1×1 form or a size that spans the entire screen. Several shape options are available, too, from a larger rectangle to a small oval, which displays a single timer option.

This widget is a boon for those who rely on the Clock timer on Android. You no longer have to manually navigate the Clock app to set a timer, making it a perfect home screen option for home cooks, bakers, and Pomodoro practitioners. You best believe it’ll become part of my larger home screen experience.

Unfortunately, the widget isn’t yet widely available. You’ll need Google Clock version 7.12, which is not yet available on the Play Store (you can only download version 7.10 for now), in addition to the latest version of Android 15, which is itself limited to a handful of devices. Nevertheless, keep an eye out for the new widget’s inclusion on your device in due course.

