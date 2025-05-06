Upcoming Google Clock redesign shows off Material 3 Expressive at its best

Stephen Schenck / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is updating its Clock with some of the boldest Material 3 Expressive changes we’ve seen so far.

The updated app plays with fonts, as well as new UI elements.

An alarm can now be dismissed using a button instead of the old slider.

As we wait for the announcement of Google’s new Material 3 Expressive system at Google I/O, I’m seeing more and more leaks of the new look. So far we’ve seen the new settings app, the Google account section as well as the new keyboard. None of them seemed very expressive, though.

Today, we have another look at more materials from the upcoming design system. Thanks to a source inside Google, I was able to try out the refreshed Google Clock app, which showcases some more significant Material 3 Expressive changes.

You’re reading an Authority Insights story. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won’t find anywhere else.

The most redesigned part of the app is the alarms tab. Google removed the expanding tabs and instead added a panel sliding from the bottom when editing or adding new alarms. The panel itself also looks interesting — the use of a very tall font, a fun new switch for AM/PM, and a very compressed options layout makes it stand out.

Material 3 Expressive Material 3

Enabled alarms are also now highlighted in a way more visible way, which should make it easier to see if they are active at a quick glance.

Material 3 Expressive Material 3

Google also got rid of the old swipe-to-dismiss gesture when an alarm goes off, instead opting for simple buttons. It’s honestly surprising that the old design lived for so long. The blank background has also been replaced with the phone’s wallpaper.

Material 3 Expressive Material 3

The timers tab also sees a major redesign. Adding new timers is now done through a panel similar to the alarms. The timer cards are also much smaller, which should make it easier for people who like to use a bunch at once.

Material 3 Expressive Material 3

Material 3 Expressive Material 3

Lastly, the stopwatch function has also been updated with much larger buttons, which should make it easier to use. There’s a new font here, too.

Material 3 Expressive Material 3

I’ve been using the new Clock for a few days, and the changes are positive. They generally improve the app’s experience, and I hope Google makes similar changes throughout the system.

Material 3 Expressive is likely to debut at Google I/O later this month.