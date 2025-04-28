Here's an early look at Android's colorful and 'expressive' Google account settings (APK teardown)

Mishaal Rahman / Android Authority

TL;DR Android could soon get a more colorful look thanks to a new expressive Material Design theme.

We recently got an early look at the redesigned Settings menu featuring this theme in Android 16 beta 4.

We now have a better idea of how the Google account management page would look with this theme.

Google is preparing a new Material Design theme to give Android a more colorful look. We recently got an early look at the redesigned Settings page featuring this ‘expressive’ theme in Android 16 beta 4. Now, we have spotted the visual changes coming to the Google account management page.

The Google account management page currently organizes your account info and settings in Home, Personal info, Data & privacy, and Security tabs. However, Google is restructuring this page with the expressive Material Design theme redesign to make it more like the updated Settings homepage.

The refreshed account management page features Personal info, Security & sign-in, Your devices, Data & privacy, My Activity, People & sharing, and Payments & subscriptions options arranged in a list, each with a colorful icon.

The design changes go beyond the surface, and Google has updated the pages for each option in line with the redesigned Settings menu. However, the submenus for the items listed on these redesigned pages remain unchanged. It’s not immediately clear whether or not Google plans to implement the expressive theme in these submenus, and we might have to wait until the stable Android 16 rollout to know for sure.

