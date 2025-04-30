Google is preparing to roll out a controversial change in Gboard, but fortunately it's optional

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is preparing to roll out rounded keys in Gboard.

Fortunately, it also added an option to use the older, rectangular keys.

The change is part of the upcoming Material Design 3 Expressive, which will be announced at Google I/O.

Google is preparing a Material Design 3 refresh known as “Expressive” and as we edge closer to release, we are starting to see early versions of the design leak in a bunch of apps. We’ve seen it used in the Android settings app, and more recently in Google account settings. Now, Google is preparing such a refresh for its keyboard app too.

Thanks to a source inside Google, Android Authority was able to explore a mature version of the in-development Gboard feature, and we’ve seen evidence of a design change that some users might not like.

You’re reading an Authority Insights story. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won’t find anywhere else.

The Gboard refresh includes new, rounded keys resembling a pill shape. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen this change — some Gboard beta users saw the feature in early March and weren’t happy about it. It seems Google heard the complaints, as the feature will now be optional and users will be able to revert to the old, “rectangular” keys, which was also previously noticed by Android Authority contributor AssembleDebug.

As part of the upcoming rollout, Google will push a banner announcing the new feature (see above). The banner has a button that takes users straight to the dropdown in the settings, which lets them revert to the old design. It’s rare that Google actually responds quickly to community feedback, so it’s great to see it add an option like this. I also learned that the feature will be a part of Google’s new Material 3 Expressive push, coming after the upcoming Google I/O.

I like the new change (ed: and so do many of the Android Authority team!). I’m lucky enough to have had the opportunity to test some of the upcoming Expressive redesigns, and with all of them, my experience is basically the same. They definitely take some time to get used to, but after that, the old versions just look… dated. Looking at the old, rectangular keys just feels off to me now, and I’m glad Google made the change. At the same time, having the option to revert to the previous design is also great for the users who don’t like it. Good job, Google.

What do you think about the new Gboard design? 95 votes I like it, I’m going to use it 47 % I strongly prefer the previous design and will switch back to it 24 % It seems weird, but I’ll give it a try 28 %