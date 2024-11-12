Google puts Safari to shame (again) with its latest Chrome for iOS update

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Lens in the Chrome app on iOS and iPadOS now supports including text descriptions when searching with images.

The update also lets users save web files to Google Drive and Photos directly and helps them spot good deals.

Additionally, the latest Chrome version supports in-app mini-map previews when tapping on addresses.

While Safari is many Apple enthusiasts’ go-to web browser, Google Chrome caters to iOS users who also rely on Windows PCs, Chromebooks, or Android phones. Thanks to its universal browsing history, users’ Chrome data stays in sync across their multiple platforms. To maintain feature parity between its mobile clients, Chrome for iOS and iPadOS is introducing four features already available on Android.

Google announced today that it’s updating Chrome on iOS and iPadOS to bring four perks currently exclusive to Android users. For starters, those relying on Google Lens in the Chrome app will be able to add text descriptions when searching with images. This would make the results more specific and relevant to what they’re looking for.

Secondly, to help iOS and iPadOS users save some device storage, Chrome will start letting them download web files to Google Drive or Photos directly. This would consume their Google cloud quota instead of local storage.

Otherwise, Google is finally letting iOS users rely on its Shopping Insights tool with the latest Chrome update. If eligible, viewing a product online will display a relevant notification indicating whether it’s a good deal. Clicking it reveals more helpful details, such as its price history and other buying options. While the feature will initially be limited to US-based users, Google plans to expand its availability to more regions down the road.

Lastly, when tapping on an address inside Chrome, a mini-map of the location will appear in the app itself. This makes it easier for users to view places and get directions.

It’s worth noting that some of these features will initially roll out to a limited group of users. If you don’t spot them on your iOS or iPadOS device, ensure you’re running the latest version of Chrome available on Apple’s App Store, and wait for Google to activate them on your end.

