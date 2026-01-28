Chrome will borrow Gemini's cross-app powers in upcoming agentic upgrade

Joe Maring / Android Authority

For nearly two decades since its launch, Google Chrome has been the dominant choice as a web browser for most users. While that remains statistically true to date, newer browsers, such as Comet, Dia, and Opera Neon, have challenged its supremacy with agentic browsing. After months of teasing through other apps, Google is stepping up Chrome’s game with agentic capabilities that will browse the web — click links, scroll pages, type, and not just pull information — for you. And with this, Gemini in Chrome is also on its way to being more personalized.

Google recently rolled out Personal Intelligence to Gemini across its mobile apps and the web interface. The function allows Gemini to pull context from different Google apps, including Gmail, Photos, and more, and combine it with your chats and recent history to give you better-informed responses. Google has announced that Personal Intelligence will soon expand to Chrome, as Gemini becomes a more integrated feature accessible from within the browser.

Just like it works within the chatbot, Personal Intelligence will keep a tab on previous chats with Gemini inside Chrome and fine-tune responses. It uses the same “context packing” approach to materialize the most relevant information or results. You can think of it as a brief skim rather than a thorough exploration of resources from other apps to find the right fit.

Chrome’s personal intelligence features are not limited to fetching information alone. Since Google is expanding Chrome’s agentic browsing features, Personal Intelligence in Chrome will come in handy for performing tasks that use other services. An example that Google shares elaborates how Gemini can draft emails in Gmail using information on a given web page or from an open tab. It’s fascinating to see the email being drafted and sent without needing to open Gmail in a separate tab. It will also let you review the draft before sending it.

Addressing concerns about unauthorized data use, Google says Personal Intelligence in Chrome will be offered as opt-in, and users will be able to connect or disconnect apps as they please.

Personal intelligence in Chrome isn’t available immediately, but Google says it’ll be available in the coming months. Today, however, Google is elevating Gemini’s capabilities to enable broad-scale agentic use, and it can be used for tasks such as filling out online forms or helping you shop.

Notably, these features apply to the desktop versions of Chrome and are likely to be previewed with Google AI Pro and Ultra users in the US. We’ll share an update once we hear more details about

