Google's agentic AI Mode experiment has learned some new tricks

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s AI Mode can now find event tickets and service appointments for you.

To enable the capability, you’ll need to sign up for an experiment in Google Labs.

Purchases and reservations are still completed manually.

Google’s AI Mode is picking up some new capabilities. Through a Google Labs experiment, you’re now able to find tickets for live events and appointments at salons and similar businesses by describing what you’re after and letting AI Mode do (most of) the rest.

Through its Agentic capabilities experiment, AI Mode could already do certain things on your behalf — find a reservation at a restaurant, for example — but now you’re able to have Google do more. As spotted by TechCrunch, Google’s updated the page for the experiment to reflect its expanded functionality.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

To take advantage of these new options, you’ll need to sign up for the experiment on Google Labs. Once you’ve done that, you can ask AI Mode to find tickets or reservation slots for “beauty & wellness” appointments. Set Google to the task, and it’ll take a couple of minutes to research your options, eventually serving up links to manually confirm what you want on service provider websites. That last bit is important — AI makes mistakes and event tickets are pricey, so you probably don’t want to leave any transactions to chance.

I took AI Mode for a spin to look for tickets to a few upcoming shows near me, and in my limited experience, it never failed to find what I was looking for. It even prioritized getting tickets at the lowest price possible without being instructed to. It doesn’t seem like much of a time-saver at this point; the automated search process took more time than finding the same tickets through old fashioned Googling would have.

With the Agentic capabilites in AI Mode experiment enabled on your Google account, these features are available right now.

Follow