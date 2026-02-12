Google Chat users can now preview Figma files, manage invites, and reply to comments

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR The Figma add-on for Google Workspace previously supported integrations with Docs and Meet, but the connection extends to Chat starting today.

Google Chat users will get automatic notifications in their messages after installing and logging in to the Figma add-on for Workspace.

The integration brings file previews, invites, comments, and tags to Google Chat. Users can also respond to comments directly from Chat.

Figma is one of the most popular design and collaboration platforms, and it integrates with Google Workspace apps to simplify user workflows. Specifically, the Figma for Google Workspace add-on brings support for the platform’s FigJam files to apps like Google Docs and Google Meet. The idea is that Google Workspace apps can help teams collaborate efficiently while working on Figma projects thanks to the extension. Starting today, the Figma extension for Google Workspace is gaining support for Google Chat, making it easier to manage workflows directly within messages and group chats.

Google Chat’s new Figma integration enables enhanced Figma notifications, file previews, and comments in the app. The functionality appears to be comparable to the Figma extension for Slack, which similarly offers notification updates and FigJam integration in channels. Now, workplaces that use Google Chat as their communication platform can get real-time updates on Figma projects in the app.

Figma explains that by default, Google Chat users with the Figma add-on installed will receive automatic notifications for invitations, tags, comments, and replies. It’s possible to turn notifications off in the Google Chat Figma add-on settings. There are some quirks to keep in mind. If you have a Figma file open in a browser, you won’t get Chat updates for comments and tags until it is closed.

Additionally, Google Chat doesn’t provide notifications for FigJam tags in sticky notes. Since Figma Make doesn’t support comments, Google Chat can’t relay comments and tags for that product.

Otherwise, Google Chat integration works with all other Figma products completely, including Figma Design, FigJam, Figma Slides, Figma Buzz, and Sites. These products support file previews, invites, comments, and tags in Google Chat. Perhaps the most useful feature is “Respond from Google Chat,” which allows users to reply to Figma comments directly in the communication app.

Figma support in Google Chat is rolling out now for all Workspace users, including enterprise domains on both the rapid and scheduled release channels. It’s also available for anyone with a personal Google account. The functionality will automatically appear in Google Chat if Workspace have already installed and set up the Figma add-on for other Workspace apps. Unsurprisingly, Google reminds users that they’ll need to sign in with a Figma account to use the Workspace add-on.

