Google's Phone app may finally let you use filters to sort through your call log (APK teardown)

Calls, calls, calls. We may have dozens of options when it comes to communicating with people and businesses these days, but the tried-and-true voice call just never seems to completely go away. Thankfully, modern tech has been keeping up with even this relic of our telecom past, bringing us powerful new tools like AI assistants that can take calls on our behalf. Today, though, we’re looking at one way that Google could soon make it easier to keep on top of all calls in your life.

Right now, the Google Phone app keeps track of your entire voice call history in one big list. Tapping the Recents button at the bottom of the app pulls up Phone’s log of outgoing calls, missed calls, and incoming calls, all sorted chronologically and ready for you to scroll through. While we could say that it’s convenient to have everything all in one place, it’s also kind of a lot, especially if you’re trying to find one record in particular.

Well, it looks like a major change to that system might be right around the corner, as we peek into what Google’s been working on in its 159.0.718038457-publicbeta-pixel2024 beta release of the Phone app. At the moment, none is publicly accessible even for beta testers, but we were able to get the app to display an in-development change to the call log that finally implements some basic filters:

Once this feature is live, you’ll be able to view call history sorted by missed calls, only those involving your contacts, and whether or not they’ve been marked as spam. Right now, the only option we have along this line is being able to see all missed calls in one place.

It’s unclear if Google might also provide some further filter options before this tool is completed — perhaps being able to limit calls to a date range, or view incoming and outgoing calls separately. We’ll keep cracking open new releases and see if we can spot any additional progress in this direction.

