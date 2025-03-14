Google may soon give you more control over how your Calendar data is shared (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Android already has an existing permission for calendar access.

Google Calendar appears to be working on a new setting that would prevent the app from sharing its own info with other calendar apps.

Calendar is also experimenting with a bolder font option.

What’s the most sensitive data on your phone? Your email? Health info? We keep a lot of personal, private information on our mobile devices, and our calendars have got to be right up near the top of that list. Android already enforces permissions for how apps can access your calendar, but now it looks like Google’s own Calendar app is working on some new controls for how its contents get shared with other apps.

When you give an app calendar permissions it can tap into Android’s Calendar Provider API to access schedule data that’s synced with your device. That could come from anything like Samsung Calendar, Microsoft Exchange, or Google Calendar. We’ve recently been tracking some changes to how the latter works with these permissions, though, and with the new 2025.10.0-735189449-release build, we’re finally starting to get a sense of what Google could be up to here.

Developers have been working on a new toggle in Google Calendar settings that controls whether or not you want Calendar sharing its data with the other apps on your system. In our testing we can confirm that with this option disabled, third-party calendar apps are no longer able to see Google Calendar entries.

Why would you want to do this? Admittedly, this feels like it’s going to be a bit of an edge case, but we can conceive of situations where you might want to add data to your Google Calendar from other apps while not necessarily wanting that access to be a two-way street, and ensure that what you have in Google Calendar stays private. Perhaps if Google ever does follow through and make this setting publicly accessible, we’ll get a formal explanation for the thinking behind it.

Beyond this permissions tweak, we’ve also spotted what could be the first hint of a new font making its presence felt across Google apps. This one’s called Google Sans Flex, and the company introduced it back in 2023. It’s understandably very similar to other Google Sans fonts, but has heavier lines with rounded ends.

So far we haven’t noticed Google deploying this font in other Android apps, so it’s a little soon to say if this could be the start of a trend, or just a developer curious to see Calendar trying out a new look. We’ll keep an eye out to see if it pops up anywhere else.

