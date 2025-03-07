Google is 'looking into' stackable widgets on Android, but don't count on them arriving anytime soon

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Google says stackable widgets are “something that we are looking into from AOSP.”

However, the company is not committed to the idea yet.

The tech giant also mentions it “sees the value” in using widgets on Android XR.

Widget stacking is available on One UI and several third-party launchers, but it’s not something you’ll find on stock Android. Although Google has yet to add the feature to its OS, the Android team didn’t rule out the possibility of it happening someday during its Q&A yesterday.

On YouTube, the Android team held a live Q&A, during which the panel answered a variety of questions from viewers. From this Q&A, we learned some interesting details, like where Google stands on stackable widgets and whether widgets could come to Android XR.

While speaking on stackable widgets, Product Manager André Lebonté acknowledged that the feature is available on “some Android manufacturers’ devices.” He also explained that this feature is something the group is “looking into from AOSP.” However, don’t expect it to come anytime soon as Lebonté says the company isn’t “committed to this yet.”

When asked about widgets on Android XR, Lebonté chimed in again to state that they “see the value in having widgets in XR.” However, he quickly followed up that response by saying “We currently don’t have plans to port glance widgets.”

At the end of the day, it looks like these features won’t be arriving any time soon. In related news, Google did recently give users the ability to customize the Android home screen widget with shortcuts for Translate, Song Search, Weather, and more.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like