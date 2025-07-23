RIP: Google finally sets a timeline for burying Reminders

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google recently confirmed the timeline for the complete transition from Reminders in Calendar to Tasks.

Soon, the reminders you create in Google Keep will be saved directly to Tasks.

With Google Keep being the final service using Reminders, the latter will likely be deprecated after the transition is complete.

Google has a longstanding tradition of dispensing different apps with duplicate functionality and then killing the more prized variations. That applies to Gmail and Inbox, Google Messages and Allo, as well as Meet and Hangouts. Another pair that fits the bill are Google Tasks and Reminders created using Assistant or directly in Google Calendar.

Back in 2022, the company announced its plans to merge the existing reminder functionality with Tasks and began offering options to manually migrate in the following year. Eventually, it came after reminders created within Keep notes, and announced plans to migrate them to Tasks sometime in 2025. That transition is now set to commence soon.

Google recently updated a support page (via 9to5Google) on the matter, indicating the transition would occur sometime “in the second half of 2025.” As previously noted, this step marks the unification of Reminders and Tasks, so your complete to-do list is accessible through a single app.

When the transition begins, reminders created in Google Keep will automatically be saved to Tasks, and you will be able to mark them as complete or edit them from the Tasks or Calendar mobile or web apps or using Gemini.

Additionally, you will still be able to manage reminders from the Keep app or mark them as complete — although the storage will be consolidated into a single location. Alongside new reminders that are automatically saved to Tasks, we also expect the existing ones to be migrated. Reminders from the notes app will be accompanied by a separate “From Keep” label, but Google hasn’t revealed plans to have a separate feed in the Calendar app.

Since we’re already within the migration’s specified timeline, i.e., the second half of 2025, we can expect it to start at any time now. When that happens, Tasks will be the one-stop destination for all to-dos and reminders created in all Google and Workspace apps, including Calendar, Chat, Docs, Gmail, and Gemini, marking the final demise of Google Reminders as a standalone feature.

