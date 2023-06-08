Google Reminders must be moved to Tasks this month

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Reminders must be migrated to Google Tasks in June 2023.

Google Workspace users will start seeing this migration today.

Users with personal Google accounts have the rest of the month before the migration begins.

If you’re super forgetful like me, you live and die by reminders. If my phone doesn’t ping me, I’d probably forget to do even the most fundamental of daily tasks. That’s why Google Reminders has been an integral aspect of my life for the past I-don’t-even-know-how-many years.

Sadly Reminders are not long for this world. In 2022, Google formally announced that Reminders would be sunsetted and fully replaced by Google Tasks. In February, Google announced that you could start to migrate manually in March, with a forced migration beginning in Q2. Today, though, Google put a firmer timeline in place: this month.

For folks who have a personal Google account (i.e., not a business or school account), you should be able to trigger the migration on your own right now. Just visit your Google Calendar on your desktop, click your Reminders calendar checkbox on the left side of the screen, and then select “Turn my reminders into tasks now” in the pop-up you see. If you don’t do this now, Google will do it for you at some point this month.

If you have a Google Workspace account through work or school, the automatic migration will start today.

As far as the functionality of Google Reminders, pretty much everything carries over to Tasks. One distinct advantage to Tasks over Reminders is the ability to attach a time zone to the task, just like you would a calendar event. This will stop the problem of reminders staying at 3:00 PM, for example, regardless of what time zone you happen to be in at that moment.

Regardless, if you really love Google Reminders, you’re going to need to say goodbye to them very soon.

