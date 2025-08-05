Google didn't forget the Pixel 6 this time for the August software update

If you own a Pixel phone , then be on the lookout for a new update. Google is rolling out the August 2025 Pixel update for the Pixel 6 and above. It includes stability and performance improvements, as well as a couple of bug fixes.

Google has announced that the monthly software update has arrived and is starting to land on all supported Pixel devices running Android 16. As with previous software updates, this rollout is expected to continue in phases over the next week, depending on the device and carrier. The company notes that you should see a notification when the update is available for your device. This time, the company won’t be skipping over the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, like it did in July.

In this update, Google says there are general improvements for system stability and performance. It also mentions that users will get the following bug fixes:

Fix for an issue where the scheduled dark theme was not working in certain conditions

Fix for issues with 3-button navigation and gesture navigation in certain conditions

This should be the last minor update we get before the release of Android 16 QPR1. That update should bring the much-anticipated Material 3 Expressive design changes to the UI.