Google's clever At A Glance widget is getting a little smarter

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is bringing an “At a store” toggle to the At A Glance widget.

This will display shopping lists and reward cards when you’re in a store.

The feature is apparently available on Pixel 8 phones for now.

Google’s At A Glance widget is one of the more handy features on Android phones and on Pixel devices in particular. The widget serves up a variety of information on a contextual basis, and it looks like it’s getting another handy addition.

9to5Google spotted a new “At a store” toggle for the At A Glance widget. A description for the toggle notes that the widget will display “shopping lists and Google Pay reward cards when you’re in supported stores.”

It’s not clear whether the displayed shopping lists will be sourced from Google Keep or another app altogether. Nevertheless, this looks like another convenient use for At A Glance.

The “At a store” addition might be limited to the Pixel 8 series for now, though. If confirmed, it would join a variety of other At A Glance options that are Pixel exclusives, such as Nest doorbell alerts and package delivery notifications.

Got a Pixel 8 series phone and want this addition on your device? You’ll need to update to version U.11.playstore.pixel8.570642812 of the Android System Intelligence app.

