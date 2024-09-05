Google finally addresses a pesky issue with Assistant's alarms feature

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Assistant and Gemini now let you set alarms more than 24 hours in advance.

Previously, the AI chatbots showed an error when asked to do so, and users had to manually set the alarm in the Clock app.

Although Google Assistant and Gemini make it fairly easy to set alarms, the AI chatbots did not let you set an alarm for more than 24 hours in the future. This has been a pain point for users for quite some time, but Google has finally addressed it.

Google Assistant and Gemini previously showed an error when asked to set an alarm more than 24 hours in advance. It stated, “Sorry I can’t set an alarm on this device more than 24 hours before they’re supposed to go off.” Users either had to configure the alarm manually in the Clock app or set a recurring alarm using the chatbots to overcome this issue. That’s no longer the case, according to a recent X post from tech expert Artem Russakovskii.

Google seems to have updated its virtual assistants, and you can now use voice commands to set an alarm more than 24 hours in advance. You can try it out on your device by using the “Set an alarm for [time] on [day]” command. We can confirm that this command works for both the Google Assistant and Gemini, and the AI chatbots instantly add a corresponding alarm to the Clock app.

While Google is slowly nudging users over to Gemini, it’s great to see the company keeping its old virtual assistant up to date with such additions. Many users still prefer Google Assistant over Gemini, as the latter still lacks a few features. But considering the pace at which Google is introducing new Gemini features, it won’t be long before the Assistant is phased out for good.

