Google Assistant's 'animal of the day' is no more

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Assistant’s “animal of the day”command is no longer available.

Google put an end to the command on November 27, 2023.

Users can still ask questions about animals.

Google Assistant has numerous helpful and interesting commands you can use to do things like control your smart home, shop, or get the information you’re looking for. But unfortunately, it lost one of its more popular commands for animal enthusiasts yesterday.

Just like its name suggests, animal of the day is a Google Assistant command that picks an animal for that day and provides you with information about that animal and a picture. The feature worked on phones, as well as smart displays for both Android and iOS.

On November 27, 2023, the command came to an end with the humble cricket having the honor of being the final animal of the day. Starting today, you’ll no longer be able to ask Google Assistant for that day’s animal. However, you’ll still be able to ask the voice assistant questions about an animal, ask what sound an animal makes, or ask for animal-related jokes.

While the animal of the day command will be missed, this moment doesn’t come as a surprise. Google has telegraphed the removal of this command for a few weeks in a pop-up stating, “animal of the day is going away at the end of November.”

Although this command has been discontinued, there are still plenty of commands that can help with anything from naming movies that came out this week to getting definitions for words. Check out our Google Assistant commands list to see all of the commands you should know.

