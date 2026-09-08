Google's Song Search may borrow inspiration from Pixel's Now Playing to get out of your way

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

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TL;DR The Google app is working on an overhaul of Song Search that could introduce background listening.

This would let Song Search run even when you switch apps, with users receiving a notification when a song is identified.

Although this feature could enable background listening, the app may not be listening for long, potentially due to battery concerns.

The Google app is gradually rolling out an updated voice search interface that makes tools like Search, AI Mode, Live, and Song Search accessible on one page. That may not be the full extent of the incoming changes, though, as we have now found traces of a key upgrade in the works for the app’s Song Search functionality.

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In version 17.56.14 of the Google app, we’ve enabled a much-needed feature that keeps searching for songs in the background and surfaces a notification when it identifies one, even if you’ve switched to another app.

Right now, Song Search requires your full attention to identify the song. This means switching to another app won’t return a result, and you’ll have to start the process all over again.

Current Upcoming

Although this background listening feature keeps the microphone active when you move to the home screen or another app, it won’t stay on for long, possibly due to battery concerns. When no result is available, a notification that reads “Tap to search the music again” appears. This instantly restarts the process without opening the Google app manually.

Meanwhile, tapping the identified song redirects users to an AI Mode result. By contrast, the current Song Search experience takes you to the standard Search results page (All) for the song and artist’s name. This could be early evidence that AI Mode could become the default for the Google app’s song identification.

As with most early feature previews, we can’t say when Google will roll out this Song Search upgrade. However, since it appears to function as expected during our brief testing, we would be surprised if it wasn’t incorporated into the app at some point.

Interestingly, the Google Pixel’s Now Playing feature also offers a similar notification feature for song identification. However, it was removed a few months ago and restored this week.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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