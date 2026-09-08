Google is finally undoing this annoying Now Playing downgrade on Pixels

Joe Maring / Android Authority

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TL;DR Pixel users are seeing Now Playing notifications return to the notification shade.

The restored alerts include shortcuts to favorite songs and to view listening history.

Availability remains limited, suggesting Google is rolling out the feature gradually.

Pixel’s Now Playing has long been the quiet friend that saves you from asking, “What song is this?” It recognizes music around you and places the answer on the lock screen, often before you reach for Shazam. Google made that simple trick less convenient earlier this year, but new Reddit reports suggest Now Playing notifications are finally returning.

Users are once again seeing recognized songs appear in the notification shade. The restored notification shows the song title and artist. A shortcut to favorite songs or Now Playing history should appear when you tap the drop-down arrow. That means you can check what is playing without locking your phone, opening the app, or reaching for its Quick Settings tile.

The return should not come as a complete surprise. We first spotted evidence in August that Google was preparing to restore the feature. Code inside Android System Intelligence referenced a toggle for music-recognition notifications, though the option wasn’t functional at the time.

A subsequent APK teardown gave us working proof. We activated the notification and its favorite and history buttons before Google made them publicly available. The same teardown revealed work on secondary-user support and a history synchronization function.

Google removed Now Playing notifications when it shifted the feature into a standalone app with the March Pixel Drop. Songs continued to appear on the lock screen, but the loss of notifications also disrupted third-party tools that relied on them to send listening data to services such as Last.fm.

Pixel owners should ensure both Now Playing and Android System Intelligence are updated and that notifications for the latter are enabled. Google’s own support documentation says Now Playing notifications can appear whether a phone is locked or unlocked, further signaling that the feature is officially on its way back.

For now, reports remain limited, suggesting Google may be rolling out the restored notifications gradually or through a server-side switch.

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