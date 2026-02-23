Android's Weather 'app' is going away, and what's left behind is disappointing

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR The Weather interface on Android devices is changing.

Instead of a visually rich interface like Pixel Weather, Android devices now show generic weather search results.

If you own a Pixel, you need not worry since Pixel Weather isn’t going anywhere.

The Pixel Weather app, launched in 2024, is considered one of the best-looking weather apps on Android. And while the app remains exclusive to Pixel devices, Google has offered a somewhat visually coherent experience on other Android devices through a full-screen weather report page. However, Google has slowly begun removing this full-page report for most users and replacing it with something less exciting.

According to 9to5Google, the full-screen weather interface on Android is being replaced by a standard web search. When you tap the Weather icon on your Android device, you will now likely be directed to a simpler and less visually engaging weather report.

Google reportedly began deprecating the experience a few months ago, but the change is now being noticed more widely. The change occurs because, unlike Pixel Weather, which is a dedicated weather app, other Android users have simply relied on a shortcut that is actually part of the Google app.

With this change, the shortcut now directs users to a Google search for the term “weather” rather than to the previous dedicated weather report page.

The previous interface used separate sections of the page for current weather conditions, hourly forecast, and 10-day predictions. Meanwhile, the new interface crams current and hourly weather predictions into a single card. Right under the text, you see a carousel for the next 10 days. Google’s beloved mascot, Froggy, still enjoys a tiny spot on the card. However, other graphics, such as symbols for humidity, wind, and precipitation, have been simplified into icons.

We’re seeing the change on our end as well, which indicates that 9to5Google‘s assumption that the experience is being deprecated is correct. The move also follows the recent removal of the Google Weather app from Wear OS smartwatches, except the Pixel Watch.

If you’re bummed by Google’s decision, you can check out an alternative that looks like the Pixel Weather app, replete with its Material 3 Expressive elements.

