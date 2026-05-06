For Aluminium OS to succeed, Google needs to avoid Android's earliest mistakes

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro

While there have been rumors that Google was working on a new laptop-focused OS for years, the company didn’t officially confirm the existence of Aluminium OS until late 2025. There’s still a lot we don’t know about the operating system, but we are slowly learning more details.

Earlier this year, Google confirmed the OS isn’t necessarily an absolute replacement for Chrome OS. Instead, it is likely to target those looking for a deeper experience than Chrome OS can offer, while Chromebooks retain their focus on their current niches, such as the education sector. Even more recently, a new leak suggests Google is edging closer to a release, potentially as early as Google I/O 2026. Specifically, the report claims Samsung is working on Galaxy Book models that feature Google’s new OS, including a potential flagship-level machine.

The Galaxy Books won’t just run on the Android 17-based Aluminium platform; they’ll also reportedly include One UI and Galaxy AI out of the box. While it’s exciting to know that Google’s vision for the future of laptops and tablets is almost here, the latest rumors also have me a bit worried about Aluminium OS.

For me, the notion that Samsung’s Aluminium machine might run with a custom UI and other Galaxy-specific features feels like a misstep that will ultimately become a setback the company has to work around later. After all, it’s not the first time Google has rushed something out half-baked and then had to perform triage to get back on track. While this has worked somewhat in the past, the situation is a bit different this time.

Should Aluminium OS allow third-party skins and customizations? 8 votes Yes, it should work just like Android. 38 % Yes, but the customizations should be more limited than Android. 0 % No, adding customizations like this is a bad idea. 63 % Other (let us know in the comments). 0 %

Google often stumbles through new launches, but it could be a mistake here

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

I’ve been using Android in some form for roughly sixteen years, and in that time, I’ve seen Android and other Google products evolve considerably. While many of these projects have taken different approaches in some areas, Google also tends to repeat many of the same mistakes each time it launches a new product category.

Simply put, Google has a history of rushing products out the door, resulting in bugs, iffy performance, and experiences that need significant overhauls before finding their footing.

Android was buggy, poorly optimized, and lacked key apps on day one. Android Honeycomb arrived in 2011 with lackluster tablet optimizations and plenty of bugs. Android Wear suffered from poor battery life, sluggish performance, an overreliance on voice commands, and an unrefined UI before eventually rebranding to Wear OS and finding its footing.

Google tends to rush new products out the door with a half-baked strategy that it adjusts on the fly. I'm not so sure that will work here.

That’s far from the only example. Google likes to take plenty of swings, but it often misses more than it hits. Google Glass, Google Plus, and Google Stadia are just a few other examples where things didn’t work out so well. There are plenty more examples — many of which were killed by Google in time.

Still, that’s not to say the strategy hasn’t had its obviously big wins. Android was a good gamble. Chromecast also started out half-baked and evolved into a major platform. Even Chrome OS itself launched with a very limited feature set before slowly expanding into the robust platform it is today.

Crucially, almost all of Google’s big successes had timing on their side. Android debuted when there weren’t many viable alternatives to the iPhone. Chromebooks arrived as users were shifting toward cloud-based tasks. Chromecast landed when streaming devices were expensive and less plug-and-play.

Aluminium OS doesn’t have the same luxury that many of Google’s other successes had, as it’s arriving at a time when the PC market is crowded, and success is far from guaranteed.

The stakes are higher with Aluminium

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Aluminium OS arrives at a time when Google already serves the entry-level web machine niche well with Chrome OS, and Windows is steadily improving its own entry-level game. Even Apple has started taking the budget sector seriously with the $599 MacBook Neo. Google is hoping users are lured by an AI-centric platform that integrates better with the wider Google ecosystem, without the legacy app baggage Chrome OS has accumulated. But that’s a much smaller, much riskier opening.

Google has less room to stumble if it wants Aluminium OS to be taken seriously against macOS and Windows. There are also users like me who are already sold on Chromebooks and will need real convincing that Aluminium is a true upgrade, not just a change for change’s sake.

Considering Aluminium has reportedly been in the works for a long time, it at least doesn’t feel rushed, which is a good sign for stability and consistency of vision. Google also has years of experience with tablets, phones, and laptops to draw from. Still, I can’t shake the feeling that allowing Samsung such deep customization could be a misstep.

Aluminium OS should avoid skins and extra bloat, which makes the rumor of One UI and Galaxy AI support a little concerning.

A good desktop OS prioritizes ease of use and consistency. Switching between an HP, Asus, or Microsoft Surface machine is low-friction precisely because the core experience remains untouched. The same goes for Chromebooks. Users don’t want to relearn file management or settings layouts every time they switch machines. That uniformity is a big reason Windows, Linux, and Chrome OS PC users tend to have less brand loyalty than phone platforms, save for Apple at least. Most people want a machine that works and feels like their last one, just improved.

I’m not against manufacturers adding their own touches. But I’m hoping Google takes an approach closer to what Windows allows than what Android does. The One UI experience on a Windows-powered Galaxy Book is pretty restrained compared to Android: updated icons, minor menu tweaks, and Samsung-specific apps. The Windows layout itself is largely untouched. That’s the sweet spot.

It’s still too soon to say how this will all shake out

History suggests Google is often willing to let Samsung get away with more, given how important that partnership is. The Galaxy Watch was the first to run One UI Watch on top of Wear OS, and Samsung has received features ahead of even Google’s own devices in some cases. That makes me think Google might allow deeper customizations in exchange for Samsung’s commitment to the platform, and that worries me.

I love Chromebooks and rely on them as my main devices. I want Aluminium to take what’s great about Chrome OS and Android and merge it into something that can genuinely challenge macOS and Windows. I just fear that skins, fragmentation, and classic Google launch stumbles might rob it of any real teeth long term.

Of course, I could be wrong, and maybe customization like One UI will help Aluminium stand out. But my honest guess is that it will go over like many Google launches before it: beloved by the biggest Google fans, but taking years to find its footing beyond them.

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