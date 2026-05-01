Google wants you to help shape the look of I/O 2026's countdown

TL;DR Google is offering a chance to contribute to the I/O 2026 countdown.

The company wants you to use AI Studio or Gemini Canvas to vibe code a creative idea that features a number between 1 and 10.

You’ll need to hand in your submission by May 6.

Google’s annual developers’ conference is only a few weeks away, scheduled for May 19. This year’s event sounds like it could be one not to miss, as the company promises, “this is going to be one of the biggest years for Android yet.” If you have ever wanted to contribute to I/O, Google is giving you a chance in a new contest.

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Before the Google I/O 2026 stream starts, there will be a countdown leading up to the show’s kick-off. The tech giant wants you to vibe code in AI Studio or Gemini Canvas to help with customizing it. As Google explains, your creation can be a game, an animation, an interactable synthesizer, or anything else. All that’s required is that your idea has a big number in the middle that’s between 1 and 10.

If you’re having trouble coming up with an idea, Google has shared this AI Studio template. You can also check out this Gemini Canvas example for additional inspiration.

If you plan on participating, you’ll want to get started right away. You’ll need to submit your ideas on the Google I/O page by May 6. The company plans to pick the best submissions and add them to the countdown, which will start at 9:55 AM PDT on May 19. When you submit your idea, you’ll want to make sure to include at least one of your social handles so Google can credit you.

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