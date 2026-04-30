The next Galaxy Book could be a flagship Aluminium OS laptop powered by One UI 9

TL;DR Samsung is allegedly working on low-end, mid-range, and flagship Galaxy Book laptops powered by Google’s new Aluminium OS.

The devices are said to be running One UI 9 based on Android 17, featuring Galaxy AI and an enhanced version of Samsung DeX.

Speculatively, an official announcement could arrive as early as Google I/O 2026, with hardware potentially launching later this year.

Google has a massive project underway in the form of Aluminium OS, aiming to bring Android to PCs with Gemini at its heart. Aluminium OS is expected to be made available on laptops, detachables, tablets, and PC boxes across price tiers. Now, a new leak has shed light on a key partner for this Aluminium OS, and it’s none other than Samsung.

According to Sammobile, Samsung is developing Android-based Galaxy Book laptops. These upcoming devices are said to be running Android 17-based One UI 9. Samsung already offers Chrome OS-based Galaxy Chromebooks, but the report speculates that the company is likely to transition to Aluminum OS.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Further, Samsung is said to be developing three versions of Android-based Galaxy Books: low-end, mid-range, and flagship models. The flagship version is said to feature a very sleek design, but the report acknowledges that products like the MacBook Neo could have prompted Samsung to adjust its design priorities.

Since these laptops are said to be running One UI 9, they are also expected to include Galaxy AI features as well as an improved version of Samsung DeX for better productivity. DeX on these laptops “should” integrate well with DeX on Galaxy phones and tablets.

The report doesn’t share any specific timeline for Aluminium OS-based Galaxy Books to arrive. However, the upcoming Google I/O 2026 in a few weeks could be the perfect ground for an announcement for the software. The laptop hardware could subsequently arrive before the end of the year, speculatively.

Follow