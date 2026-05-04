Google finally explains why AICore uses so much storage

The search giant has updated its AICore support page to explain why the app can balloon in size:

You may occasionally find that this service uses a larger amount of storage than expected. This occurs when the system is updating to a new version of an AI model in the background.

To make sure features work reliably, your device temporarily keeps both the old and new versions of the model for up to three days. This fail-safe allows your phone to instantly revert to an older version if the new update encounters an error, rather than having to download gigabytes of data again.