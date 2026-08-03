Google is canceling an unreleased app after 800,000 people pre-ordered it

Google

TL;DR Google has already canceled the standalone AI Studio mobile app before it ever launched.

The company says it will now bring AI-powered app creation directly into the Gemini app.

Meanwhile, the AI Studio web experience will continue to grow and evolve.

After officially announcing a dedicated AI Studio mobile app for Android and iOS in May, Google is officially pulling the plug on the project.

In a post on X, the official Google AI Studio account said the company has decided to cancel the standalone mobile app, despite around 800,000 users pre-ordering it across Android and iOS.

The company said that, instead of asking users to install “yet another app,” it will bring AI Studio’s core capabilities directly into the Gemini app.

Google

Google says it’s partnering with the Gemini app team to make this vision a reality across both mobile and desktop.

Back in May, Google said that AI Studio for mobile will let creators and developers build, iterate, test, and even publish AI-powered apps directly from their smartphones. The company also introduced features like app remixing and cross-device project syncing.

Now, rather than shipping a dedicated mobile experience, Google appears to be folding the AI Studio mobile app into Gemini. It looks like the company wants Gemini to be a central hub for all its AI experiences, rather than maintaining separate apps.

Google said its teams are “working hard on bringing this to life” and that it will have more to share later.

So if you pre-registered for the AI Studio mobile app, you will no longer receive the standalone app you signed up for. Instead, the underlying app-building experience will eventually arrive as part of Gemini on mobile, though Google hasn’t shared a timeline for that rollout.

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