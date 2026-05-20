Google quietly nerfed its AI Pro plan, and here's what you get now

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

TL;DR After announcing a price cut for its AI Ultra plan, Google is imposing stricter usage limits on its AI Pro plan.

Google says it is switching to a new credit system based on the compute utilized by your prompt.

While Google says it’s more effective, some users call it a scam.

Google made several AI-centric announcements at the I/O 2026 conference yesterday. Among them was the revised pricing for its AI Ultra plan, which has now been slashed by $50. While Google proudly announced the price cut for the uppermost plan, it also introduced a new $100 per month AI Ultra plan (slotted between the original $200 Ultra and the $20 Pro) with fewer perks and lower limits. However, it conveniently avoided talking about the revised usage limits it is now imposing on other plans’ prices below.

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Earlier today, Android Authority‘s Managing Editor, Adamya Sharma, received an email notifying her of the changes to the Google AI Pro. As per the email, Google is now switching to a new credit system that defines token usage limits based on the “complexity of your prompt, features you use, and the length of the chat.” Despite Google insisting on a fair mechanism, user on Reddit calls them “totally scam” because a single text prompt burned through 13% of their quota.

Additionally, Google is now following Anthropic and will use five-hour windows to restrict usage, with the limits refreshing after each cycle completes until your weekly limit is reached. These limits will also apply to other AI products outside of Gemini, including Antigravity and Flow. However, it’s unclear whether there are any changes to the context windows as well.

Google is also discontinuing 1,000 free AI credits for Flow, but says users’ experience shouldn’t change. Users can track their credit consumption from the Usage limit option in Gemini’s settings. While Google doesn’t specify the exact tokens or credits you can use with the AI Pro plan, it says they are four times those of the free tier.

Google’s recently imposed usage curbs come just days after Google was recently seen testing weekly limits, which have now been confirmed. Google’s usage limits could also change without prior notice, so it might be a good idea to keep track of your usage.

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