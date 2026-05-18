Google’s latest Gemini test could frustrate free users fast

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google may be testing weekly Gemini usage caps for free users.

Screenshots shared online suggest Google is already quietly trialing the change with some users.

Google may be preparing to significantly restrict the free tier of Gemini, and we’re seeing the first signs that the company is changing how access limits work behind the scenes.

A new leak from AshutoshShrivastava on X reveals that Google is quietly testing weekly usage limits for some Gemini features instead of the shorter rolling limits users are used to. The leaker posted a screenshot that appears to show some free users are now seeing weekly limits attached to Gemini use instead of the usual daily or hourly restrictions.

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So far, Gemini’s limits have mostly worked like a replenishing meter. Once you reach your limit, you can wait a few hours or a day, and you will be able to resume your activities. A weekly system changes the math entirely. Burn through your allowance in one weekend, and you could be locked out for days.

The larger change here is that Google appears to be testing more adaptable throttling systems based on server demand. Its support pages now explicitly warn that Gemini’s limits “may change frequently” and can be tweaked during testing or periods of high usage.

Earlier this year, Google already imposed weekly rate limits on its Antigravity AI coding platform, noting that the weekly quotas helped users get through bigger projects without running into shorter cooldown windows all the time.

The company’s also feeling increasing pressure from the huge expense of running modern AI systems. Heavy reasoning models, image generators, and video tools all take a lot of compute power, especially when millions of free users flood in at once. Infrastructure costs are increasing, as well. Recently, competitor platforms like ChatGPT and Sora have also restricted free-tier access.

If these weekly caps are implemented widely, casual users won’t even notice, while heavy users might hit walls much sooner than they used to.

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