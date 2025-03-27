Google Search can now plan an entire cross-country trip for you

Google

TL;DR Google AI Overviews in Search can now generate travel itineraries for entire countries and regions, suggesting sightseeing spots, dining options, and more.

AI Overviews in Google Lens and Circle to Search are expanding beyond English, adding support for Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Spring is the perfect time to start planning for your Summer break, and Google is roping in Gemini and upgrading some of its AI powers to help you with the task. The big powerup comes to AI Overviews, which can now provide travel itineraries across countries and regions and is expanding to more languages within Google Lens. Other upgrades include Google Maps’ screenshot list and hotel price tracking.

AI Overviews in Google Search expands to include countries and regions Google Search can already provide AI Overviews that can be of great help if you want to plan a trip to particular cities. But more often than not, you will have to chain a few queries to get a day-by-day travel plan that spans across a region or even a country.

Now, Google is upgrading Google Search AI Overviews with the ability to plan trips for distinct regions and entire countries. Users can now search for queries like “create an itinerary for Costa Rica with a focus on nature,” and Google Search will provide an AI Overview itinerary full of sightseeing and dining options across the country based on their theme.

You can then explore photos and reviews contributed by other users and even see locations on an expandable map. To help with further planning, you can export the recommendations to Docs or Gmail or save them as a custom list in Google Maps. If you’d rather not use this feature, you can turn off AI Overviews.

AI Overview in Lens and Circle to Search expands to more languages and regions Circle to Search and Google Lens are genuinely some of the most practical uses of AI Overviews, but these have been limited to English queries till now. Through Lens in the Google app on Android and iOS, users can point their smartphone cameras at their surroundings for context, ask natural language queries, and receive an AI Overview with all the details.

Google is now promising that AI Overviews in Lens and Circle to Search will soon expand to Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, and Spanish. These languages will be supported in most countries where AI Overviews are available.

Do you use AI Overviews in Google Search? How has your experience been? Let us know in the comments below!

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like