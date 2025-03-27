Here's how Google Search can help you score a sweet deal on your next hotel booking

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has added the ability to track hotel prices to Google Search, allowing users to be notified of significant price drops.

The new feature accounts for filters like star rating and location preferences to avoid irrelevant alerts.

Hotel price tracking is rolling out globally this week on mobile and desktop.

Google is upgrading some of its travel and planning tools ahead of the Summer breaks. Google Search’s AI Overviews feature can now plan your entire cross-country trip, while Google Maps is adding a new tool to analyze screenshots to create a travel list. The next significant upgrade is coming to Google Search, allowing it to price-track hotels, too.

Once you have a base plan ready for a trip, the next step is to look for flights and hotels. Google Search and even Google Flights are great for looking up flights, tracking prices, and getting price drop alerts on them. Now, Google Search can also give you price drop alerts for hotels for your chosen dates and destination.

To price-track hotels, tap the price-tracking toggle below the search filters. You will receive an alert email if prices go down substantially for any of the hotels listed in the results.

Google will account for filters like star rating and beach access, as well as the specific area of the map that you are viewing, so you, hopefully, won’t be inundated with irrelevant alerts.

Hotel price tracking is launching globally this week on mobile and desktop browsers on google.com/hotels.

