Hola, AI Mode: Google brings its powerful search tool to Spanish speakers

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Google says AI Mode in Search is rolling out in Spanish globally.

The rollout starts today, and Google invites you to try it. However, the update may take a few days to reach everyone.

Hola a todos! Google says AI Mode in Search is rolling out globally in Spanish today, giving another big audience access to its most AI-heavy search experience.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

If you haven’t encountered AI Mode yet, it swaps the usual list of links for a full AI-generated answer, complete with follow-ups and sources. It’s like a blend of AI Overviews and a chatbot, and is already available in a handful of languages, including Hindi, Japanese, and Brazilian Portuguese. Now Spanish is joining the mix.

The company announced the expansion in a short blog post, noting that Spanish speakers everywhere can “ask their most complex questions and get a helpful response in AI Mode.” Google even directs you to try it out at google.com/ai.

I did try it, both speaking to AI Mode on my phone and typing on the web browser, and it doesn’t work where I am just yet. We don’t usually get Google updates first here in Mexico, but I held out some hope that the rollout might start with Spanish-speaking countries — no luck for now.

So don’t worry if you open AI Mode and it still shrugs at your Spanish queries. Google said the rollout is “starting” today, which usually means it’ll take days or even weeks to reach everyone. Still, it’s nice to know Google is finally ready to serve more of the world’s population with its AI search tool. Hasta pronto.

Follow