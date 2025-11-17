Google AI Mode is ready to book your next dinner reservations

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has announced that AI Mode’s ability to find restaurant reservations is out of beta starting next week.

Once enabled, all users will be able to find reservations at restaurants by asking within AI Mode.

Google also said AI Mode will eventually be able to find flight and hotel reservations, but didn’t share when that’ll be.

Google’s AI Mode is rolling out a flashy Labs feature more broadly. Starting soon, all users will be able to ask AI Mode to both find restaurants that meet certain criteria and to find reservations at those restaurants, without having to sign up for any betas or experiments.

AI Mode has had an ongoing agentic experiment you could opt into to let the search engine look for appointments and event tickets on your behalf. Google’s shared that, starting next week, AI Mode’s ability to hunt down reservations at restaurants is graduating from experiment status and will be available for everyone.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

You can use AI Mode either to get reservations at a specific restaurant (“get me a table for two at Moe’s around 8 PM on Saturday”), or to find restaurants that meet certain criteria (“find me a vegetarian-friendly restaurant downtown that’s open on Sundays”) before booking. On the backend, Google searches for what you’re looking for across multiple booking services, then returns results that match your search. When you’re ready to book, AI Mode can link directly to a booking page so you can confirm in a couple of taps.

Google also shared that it’s working on AI Mode upgrades that’ll let it book both hotels and flights, too, though it said there’s no timeline on those particular updates.

AI Mode’s restaurant-booking capabilities will go live for all users starting next week. Once the update has reached your account, there won’t be any settings to adjust or workflows to memorize: you’ll be able to have AI Mode find and book restaurants for you just by asking in plain language.

Follow