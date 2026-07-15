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Google fires back at report claiming Search's AI tools are unsafe for kids
Jul 15, 2026 — 4:16 PM ET
- A recent report claims that Google Search’s AI Overviews and AI Mode are an “unacceptable risk” for children.
- Google has offered a response, categorically denying many of the claims made in the report.
In a recent report, Common Sense Media’s Youth AI Safety Institute alleges that Google Search’s AI tools — AI Overviews and AI Mode — are unsafe for children. The nonprofit even went as far as to deem these features an “unacceptable risk.” Google has now responded to the report, categorically denying the claims.
A Google spokesperson has reached out to Android Authority to offer a statement regarding the Youth AI Safety Institute’s study. In that statement, the tech giant says:
Our AI Search features are an incredibly useful way for kids and teens to learn, explore and make sense of information and the world. Beyond the strong quality and safety guardrails built into Search, our AI tools provide extra layers of protection—and parents have controls to turn Search off. This report tests a narrow set of ambiguous and contrived queries that don’t reflect how people use Search and aren’t an effective way to measure product safety and helpfulness.
Google goes further, telling us that it was unable to replicate or verify many of the responses highlighted in the report. It claims that the queries used were ambiguous and could have multiple interpretations. Additionally, the company doesn’t believe that the report reflects how people normally interact with Search.
The Mountain View-based firm also brings up the report criticizing Search, even when it surfaces web links instead of AI-generated responses. It points out that AI Overviews and AI Mode won’t always provide a generated response to every query. The tools will only do so when it’s a query that the company has confidence in the AI answering.
However, the company most strongly rebukes the safety accusations in the report. We’re told that AI Overviews and AI Mode have various safeguards in place for users, such as displaying disclaimers or web links for sensitive topics. The company also says it provides age-appropriate AI literacy resources, tips on how to double-check information, and offers parents two ways to control how kids access Search. For users in crisis, Google informs us that it shows crisis hotlines and helplines that were developed with help from academic and clinical experts.
Common Sense Media’s report on Google Search is a part of a broader AI review program. The nonprofit has also found Meta AI, Grok, AI Toys, Character.AI, and Chatbots for Mental Health Support unacceptable risks. Meanwhile, Gemini K-12, Perplexity, ChatGPT-5, Gemini with teen protections, and Gemini under 13 are ranked high risks. Claude was one of the few products that earned a moderate risk rating.
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