Google fires back at report claiming Search's AI tools are unsafe for kids

In a recent report , Common Sense Media’s Youth AI Safety Institute alleges that Google Search’s AI tools — AI Overviews and AI Mode — are unsafe for children. The nonprofit even went as far as to deem these features an “unacceptable risk.” Google has now responded to the report, categorically denying the claims.

A Google spokesperson has reached out to Android Authority to offer a statement regarding the Youth AI Safety Institute’s study. In that statement, the tech giant says:

Our AI Search features are an incredibly useful way for kids and teens to learn, explore and make sense of information and the world. Beyond the strong quality and safety guardrails built into Search, our AI tools provide extra layers of protection—and parents have controls to turn Search off. This report tests a narrow set of ambiguous and contrived queries that don’t reflect how people use Search and aren’t an effective way to measure product safety and helpfulness.

Google goes further, telling us that it was unable to replicate or verify many of the responses highlighted in the report. It claims that the queries used were ambiguous and could have multiple interpretations. Additionally, the company doesn’t believe that the report reflects how people normally interact with Search.