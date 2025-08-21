Google Search can now present real-time table booking results, but only if you pay up for AI

Tushar Mehta / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s AI Mode is getting an agentic mode to help you with hotel reservations.

AI Mode will also scan for your diet and seating preferences and offer suggestions for cafes and restaurants in particular areas.

It is now expanding to over 180 countries for searches in English.

Yesterday’s Pixel launch displays Google’s determination to bring agentic AI features to Android devices. While Magic Cue on Pixel 10 is just a step in that direction, the company is bringing agentic features to another product: the AI Mode.

Google has announced that it is updating Search’s AI Mode with agentic capabilities, which arrives just weeks after Google added several features for students. In its early phase, users will be able to use it to find hotel reservations. Unlike previous scenarios when Google search would list the specific places, the agent will proceed and curate a list with real-time availability for you based on details, such as date and time, cuisine preferences, and the number of people joining you. Soon, this functionality will be expanded to finding and booking passes for local events and other appointments for services.

Google says AI Mode does the “legwork” of finding the available options and bringing you closer to the last step, where you will be able to complete your booking or make any payments required. For this, it sources information from a host of partners, such as Booksy, OpenTable, Resy, StubHub, SeatGeek, Ticketmaster, Tock, and more.

Besides reservations, Google will tailor search results for places to go based on your previous searches. It will combine your search history and activity from Google Maps to give you more personalized recommendations when you ask about spots of interest in a particular area.

Google is starting with factoring in your dietary preferences to help you find cafes or restaurants that you have a high chance of liking. If Google presents irrelevant results, you can tweak your preferences in your Google account’s Personalization settings.

While recommendations for eateries are widely available, the agentic features are locked behind an AI Labs experiment and are currently limited to Google AI Ultra subscribers in the US.

In addition to these new features, Google is adding the option to share your search results in the AI Mode, which we also spotted when it was under development.

Lastly, while AI Mode has been limited to the US, the UK, and India, Google is now expanding it to more than 180 countries, but only for searches in English. To try AI Mode, you can head over to the Google app and tap the magnifying glass with a tiny twinkle icon on it or tap “AI Mode” under the search bar on any Google search result.

