Take the Google 45W Power Charger home for just $24.99

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Google 45W USB-C Power Charger is rarely on sale, but today it is at an all-time low price on Amazon. The $5 discount takes it down to $24.99. If you’ve been thinking of getting one, this is a nice chance to score an actual deal on it. Buy the Google 45W USB-C Power Charger for $24.99 ($5 off)

This offer is available from Amazon. It is a “limited time deal” and a record-low price on a charger that is almost never on sale. You might want to get it while you can!

Google 45W USB-C Power Charger Google 45W USB-C Power Charger More power! Critical to getting the most out of your Google Pixel 9 series smartphone, the new 45W USB-C charger delivers fast and efficient charging for your phone. See price at Amazon Save $5.00 Limited Time Deal!

There are plenty of other great chargers. In fact, we just posted a couple of fantastic deals yesterday. If you want something more versatile and capable, take a look at those Anker and UGREEN charger deals. That said, we know many of you like going with big brand accessories.

The Google 45W USB-C Power Charger is a pretty nice charger, especially if you own a Pixel phone or other Google devices. It can fast-charge all Pixel devices at max speeds. Of course, it doesn’t work only with Google products, so it will also work great with any other device. It supports the USB PD 3.1 standard and PPS, so it should be able to fast-charge almost all devices out there.

You get one USB-C port, so you can only charge one device at a time. That said, it does come with one of the nicest charger designs. It is simple, clean, and small.

Go get yours while it is still on sale! If you want more options, here’s our list of the best chargers available.