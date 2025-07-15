These awesome chargers are still at their Prime Day prices!

Amazon Prime Day brought some of the best deals we’ll see during the year, and while the sales event is over, that doesn’t mean all the great offers are gone. If you’re looking for an awesome charger, here are a couple of great ones that are still at Prime Day discounts, which just so happen to also be record-low prices. Buy the Anker Laptop Charger 140W for just $69.99 ($30 off) Buy the UGREEN 45W 3 in 1 GaN USB-C Charger with Retractable Cable for just $19.49 ($10.50 off)

Both of these deals are available from Amazon, but they are different in nature. The Anker discount is available as a $30 coupon, which you must apply manually before adding the item to your cart. The UGREEN deal is automatic, so you can just add it to your cart and check out.

Anker Laptop Charger 140W

I get the same complaint from friends and family all the time. They’re always wondering why their phones are charging so slowly! The issue is almost always the charger. It makes sense for people to think all chargers are the same, but that is definitely not the case.

Life is too short to spend it tethered to an outlet, and if you want a fast charger, very few beat the Anker Laptop Charger 140W. It offers a maximum output of 140W, and thanks to its four ports, it can charge multiple devices at once.

It comes with three USB-C ports. Two of these can charge at a maximum of 140W, while the third one is limited to 40W. Additionally, there is a 33W USB-A connection, which is actually still pretty fast. Of course, these are max wattages per port, and they can only be achieved when charging a single device. Wattage will be shared as you plug in more devices.

The accessory even features a built-in screen where you can see your charger’s live status. It’s pretty portable at just 2.72 × 2.72 × 1.42 in and weighs 9.7 oz. Remember, this is the equivalent of having four chargers! And it can handle almost all mobile devices with ease.

If you’re looking for a quality charger, it is honestly pretty hard to beat this one right now. It’s pricey, but this deal makes it a much more enticing purchase.

UGREEN 45W 3 in 1 GaN USB-C Charger with Retractable Cable

The Anker Laptop Charger 140W is amazing, but it is also quite pricey, and not everyone needs that much power. If your needs aren’t as demanding, the UGREEN 45W 3 in 1 GaN USB-C Charger with Retractable Cable is a great alternative, and it’s under $20 bucks! It’s also at an all-time low price, so you might want to get it soon.

The first highlight you’ll notice is its portability. This thing is pretty tiny at just 2.08 x 2.04 x 2.09 inches. It’s no slouch, either. This one comes with a max output of 45W. All ports can reach these max speeds when charging a single device. But again, wattage will be shared as you plug in more things.

The brick comes with three USB-C chargers (sorry, no USB-A here). One of them is a built-in retractable cable, which is a handy addition. The other two are standard USB-C ports. It does support PPS Power Delivery, so most devices will be able to charge at max speeds while using this one.

It’s just $19.49, guys! This is one heck of a deal, and it is a pretty nice and convenient little charger. Most people won’t need more than 45W when charging mobile devices. That is pretty much the maximum charging speed for high-end devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. We can’t see these deals lasting much longer. They are pretty much working overtime right now, really. Go secure your discount before it goes away!

